Many of our neighbors are expressing growing concern and bafflement over the rapid changes in our country and culture. One thing it seems we all worry about is a sense that our town is being reshaped by “Nut Cases From Other Places.” Refugees from the inhospitable concrete canyons.
Out here we know that rural folk, America’s farmers and ranchers, are the foundation stones of this nation. These are the people that grew the crops and livestock that fed our developing country. Small towns formed, starting slowly as they grew to provided essential services and goods. Soon libraries and churches appeared. On market day families could walk the town, greeting one another with a smile and a handshake, as they caught up on the latest news.
America’s rural families also know that bad things often happen in the middle of the night. As when you must leave a warm bed to face an early storm that puts the stock at risk. Or when a wildfire sweeps the prairie, taking out a crop and threatening homes of those who grew it. These people understand rallying together to save a neighbor or a community. They are tough enough to do whatever it takes. They are honest and forthright. Their promise given is a promise honored. They are tough — they don’t start a fight but if one comes, they fight to win.
I grew up in the Rocky Mountain West, infused with the Code Of The West. At 17, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Years later, returning to my roots, I created a business that served our mountain towns. In my travels I watched the “Nut Cases From Other Places” as they began filling the front range towns. People from places like “New Joisey” or “New Yaak.” They came to our state but cared nothing of its culture and values. They brought what they considered mountain music, Bluegrass! Nuts! Our mountain music was cowboy music. Sons of the Pioneers echoes in my ears to this day.
Now, we face a time where the essential elements of rural life are under a similar threat. People are coming here bringing ideas we can barely understand and will not accept. One current campaign is to spend our town’s limited funds to create a “quiet zone” where the train cannot sound its horn. Can we agree, if you move into a place with active railroad tracks, you will hear trains? The same trains that brought prosperity to the nation as it connected our far reaches. Living here, we are delighted to hear the trains. They remind us of the enormity of success in our pioneer family’s achievement. They opened this country and created a nation. Let’s not lose another unique testament to who we are to the “Nut Cases From Other Places.”
Rick Rienks
Baker City
