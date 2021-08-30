This is a copy of the letter I sent to all our city council members.
I was not at the council meeting but have read two accounts of the meeting.
Those presenting views related to the mandate to be vaccinated make the issue one of personal preference but want to sue the governor using tax dollars and resources. If it is a personal preference, then why are they not using their personal money to file a personal suit; or join with others who have the same personal views and use their joint personal resources in this endeavor?
I live in Baker City and I am a taxpayer and I have no interest in my tax dollars being spent on the personal issues of others. Neither do I feel those who spoke at the council meeting represent the taxpayers of this city; they represent themselves and their personal views. I believe the city council should be interested in and seeking to spend our limited tax resources in a way that benefits all the citizens of Baker City not the personal interests of a few. I would suggest you seek input from the citizens you represent before proceeding any further with this endeavor.
Priscilla Synan
Baker City
