First I would like to thank Mayor Calder and Councilor Spriet for voting no on the arbitrary “safety fee.”That the other councilors would vote to burden property owners and businesses with yet another “tax” (let’s call it what it is), with an unrestrained and autocratic use of authority, is beyond despicable! What happened to community?Wasn’t too long ago one of our councilors voted “no” on the “quiet zone” proposal. Why? Because (even though there were no city funds being asked for) “it needed to be voted on by the community.” It turns out that very same councilor was also culpable in our ambulance/city deficit debacle. That he would stick it to the citizens to cover his ass is unsurprising. What is shocking is that any of our other city representatives would blow right by an appropriate warning, analysis of impact, citizen input, or meaningful discussion? This is not how responsible city councilors behave. You had options, ideas and many other possible courses of action. To take the easy, lazy, careless way out of an important and critical monetary crisis speaks volumes on who we have entrusted with our city’s future.

Mike Meyer

I second that motion! Let's put it up for citizen vote!

In the esteemed words of Albert Einstein, let's remember that “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”

As a veteran of the original Budget Board, our unwavering commitment was to craft ingenious strategies to alleviate the 2024 Budget shortfall, all while ensuring the citizens of Baker aren't unfairly burdened.

The Herald celebrated our citizen-centric incentives a few moons ago. However, it's now been half a year since the inaugural Budget Board bestowed its blessings upon the budget.

Regrettably, it seems the Baker City Council is diligently passing the buck (again) for their Budget shortfall, a consequence of the previous City Council's shortsighted actions, onto the resilient residents of our fine city.

Conversely, there's been minimal progress in implementing the various other sustainable 2024 General Fund revenue streams our initial Budget Board had envisioned.

In the spirit of innovation, let's ensure our future solutions evolve beyond the past mistakes of the Baker City Council and embrace new thinking to tackle these challenges.

Considering that half the Councilors have now been appointed by the same unimpressive gridlocked body, wouldn't it be the best for Baker City to demand to hold a vote this November to replace all the current City Council seats? Start fresh. “The beginning is always today.” ― Mary Shelley

