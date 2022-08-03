A July 26th letter to the editor went too far for me. On the first reading, the words appeared to draw a partisan circle, and in that circle the author placed two policies that are important to him. Then, using a series of cartoonish country expressions, it seemed as if he was disparaging everyone outside of his circle.

Now, I don’t think the author meant it that way. It was only my first reading. The second time I picked up more nuance, including these suggestions: (1) Please don’t disagree with a proposal until you understand the evidence. (2) Let’s not make everything about “us” and “them.” Many would agree with those points, if I interpreted them correctly.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.