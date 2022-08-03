It was invigorating, no actually exhilarating, to read in the Herald (07/30/22) that the newly elected/confirmed Republican Precinct Committee Persons are retrieving and reviving the Baker County Central Republican Committee. For far too long the previous so-called leadership of the Baker County Republican Committe has conducted the business of the County Committee in a deceptive, tightly controlled, self-promoting, disingenuous manner, with highly questionable fiscal accountabilty.
It is with appreciation that the newly installed PCPs have the ambition, courage, moral clarity, with the dedication to public service to rejuvenate, bring transparency, along with honest, robust discussion on the mission of promoting Baker County’s, AND Oregon’s grassroots conservative movement. My personal appreciation and gratitude to these individuals who are putting forward their efforts, time and sacrifice to Make Baker County Great Again!
It is definitely time for the old, tired, non-representative “RINO establishment” to step down and get out of the way. Let the new, fresh conservative ideas, driven with positive, proactive solutions on the mission to ambitiously bring our rural community conservative values back into the mainstream of Baker County’s political arena!
I also much appreciate the straightforward, factual and accurate article by Clayton Franke, reporter for the Baker City Herald.
Curtis Martin
North Powder
