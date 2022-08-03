I serve as the elected treasurer for the Baker County Republican Central Committee. I also serve on the Baker City Council.

I am very familiar with the facts of how Suzan Jones has admirably led Baker County GOP the past 12 years. I am also familiar with how inaccurate the allegations are about her leadership and this so-called need for a “investigation.” Frankly, it’s just a bunch of bovine material spread around so a few insurrectionists could feel important by muscling their way to power without having a quorum.

