I serve as the elected treasurer for the Baker County Republican Central Committee. I also serve on the Baker City Council.
I am very familiar with the facts of how Suzan Jones has admirably led Baker County GOP the past 12 years. I am also familiar with how inaccurate the allegations are about her leadership and this so-called need for a “investigation.” Frankly, it’s just a bunch of bovine material spread around so a few insurrectionists could feel important by muscling their way to power without having a quorum.
I could have attended the July 28 meeting and provided that missing Executive Committee member for the quorum required by the bylaws. I didn’t — and I think that the district attorney would agree with my decision.
On October 10, 2022, Ken Hackett’s criminal jury trial for numerous felonies will begin. I am witness for the state against Ken Hackett. Because Ken Hackett was one of the leaders of this “takeover” I don’t feel comfortable being in the same room with him. “Fool me once, shame on you? Fool me twice shame on me?”
Unfortunately, in my opinion, many of the precinct committee people in that room were victimized by Hackett and the other ring leader’s misinformation. I hope those good hearted PCPs are not fooled again.
I daresay that the January 6 Committee would be proud of the insurrection detailed in Saturday’s article.
Joanna Dixon
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.