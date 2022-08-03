Having family in Baker City, I read the Baker City Herald article: “Shriners back on schedule” (July 30 issue). I happen to be a fifth-generation Mason and a second-generation Shriner, so that made me doubly pleased to read the article noting that the famed Shriners East-West game is resuming after the COVID-19 postponements. Good thrilling football for a good cause.
Many people don’t realize that all Shriners must join a Masonic Lodge first, in order to be eligible for Shriner membership. The Masonic Lodge is the grassroots friendship society which instills good character inside of a man. Masons enjoy friendships, fraternal bonds and ritual connections which have spanned the generations. Freemasonry takes those good men and makes them better men, who enjoy fun times when they can let their hair down.
The Shriners Hospitals for Children has been going strong for 100 years now. Speaking solely for myself (although I know a lot of men who can share the same sentiment) in that I am proud I followed in the footsteps of my dad and other ancestors by joinng such a worthy group of men who help their communities and help those in need.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
