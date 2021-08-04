Maybe it’s time to talk about the Baker City Farmers Market. Someone suggested on Facebook the other day I should offer some input on this subject. So here goes.
I returned to Baker City after a 22-year absence. Was pleased to see a farmer’s market. Then I saw the response it was getting. Pretty dismal compared to the one in Coos Bay that I was used to. Over there, it’s an all-day affair with a festival atmosphere. Vendors, food cooking everywhere. Kids playing. Music playing. It’s a big deal and it draws lots of people.
The farmer’s market here has several things working against it.
The first is the tiny location. No room for expansion or parking. Second, there isn’t that much advertising. People still ask “where is it?” That is an advertising issue. Another problem is the day of the week. People work mid-week. That puts a big limitation on who can go.
My idea is to turn the entire downtown area into a giant Saturday Market. Traffic blocked off except for an emergency lane. All the downtown merchants can have sidewalk sales. Put up an open stage and invite people to play. You can have food. You can have music. And you can give a definitive boost to the local economy. Every week.
I was told the city council frowns on closing off downtown. That said, these people work for you. You need to tell them this is a good thing for the town and it’s what you’d like to see maybe by next year?
Lots of potential here. You’d be darn fools not to use it.
Dan Collins
Baker City
