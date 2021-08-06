I’m a retired police officer and a retired counselor at the Powder River Correctional Facility. I share this fact because I’m sensitive to the safety and security of citizens. I also have an educated awareness of mental health issues and some of the stressors which can aggravate sensitive populations.
Extreme noise levels are an added element to an already stressful environment. Stress can reduce productivity, increase blood pressure, cause anxiety, sleeplessness, and even propel people into violence.
There are not many times in this old man’s life that I’ve been as supportive of a cause as I am now. To reduce stressful noise, I fully support Baker City adopting a railroad quiet zone as more than 700 other U.S. cities have.
According to Federal Department of Transportation studies, railroad quiet zones have caused zero increase in railroad-auto accidents. That’s why I support this from the law enforcement perspective.
From a mental health professional perspective, this is a “no brainier” (pun intended). The sound of a trickling creek, or the quiet sound of a small fan is found to be soothing and refreshing. Now consider the opposite — a loud horn breaking up our concentration and sleeping patterns multiple times per day and night.
The impacts on sensitive populations include our children: Persistent loud noises can cause them to be more irritable, have behavior issues at school and home, get poorer grades, and sleep less, which makes everything harder.
A close friend and fellow mental health professional literally sold her house near the train tracks for a low price recently because of the trains. The stress just wasn’t worth it.
I value this great place, Baker City. Many of us appreciate just what a wonderful place it really is. Let’s make it a little more wonderful. I simply do not see this as a controversial issue. Please join me in supporting a cause that will reduce our stress and enrich our lives.
P.S. I’m signing the petition going around town. If you are like-minded, maybe you will too?
Layne Frambes
Baker City
