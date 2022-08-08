Oh, come on! I know your paper leans left, but let’s get the facts right. Your recent article about the Baker County Republican party missed so many opportunities to get the facts right. Well, I realize that maybe your cub reporter is new to Baker City and has no background on how bylaws or party politics work, but he should’ve spent a little bit more time getting background information. He took the time, although inaccurately, to portray Judge Vance Day in a negative light as well as Chair, Suzan Ellis Jones (going to be investigated!!! OMG! WRONG!), but he didn’t look into the alleged Oath Keeper background of Jacob Brown, the pending felony trial of ringleader Ken Hackett, or that Daniel Crowe, the “attorney” for the extremists who is only licensed to provide pro bono (free) services to indigent clients (according to the Oregon State Bar website).
I was at the meeting. I am a voting precinct committee person on that committee. That small group of radicals fooled a whole bunch of my good neighbors into violating the bylaws so they could change the bylaws, then take over. That side of the story was not covered. What about the chaos created by those who took over and they didn’t even know how to make a motion or count the votes. Several of the votes they took had more ballots cast than voting members present. Isn’t that a fact that should be part of the story?
Most folks in Baker County are center/right. They believe in liberty and self government, but don’t like extremists telling them what to do. I am hopeful the State party will take action to enforce the bylaws and rebuke the extremists who tried to take over the Baker County GOP. IF that happens will you report that fact?
Tisha Bass
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.