Premature references to ‘president-elect’ Biden
Excuse me, but I question whether former Vice President Joe Biden should be addressed as “president-elect” before the electoral college has voted?
If it is parroted enough times, does that make it true?
If people would be willing to venture off of the beaten path of the mainstream media, they would begin to hear of ample evidence of voter fraud that is being corroborated on many levels and in many jurisdictions.
May I suggest afr.net (phone app or 90.7 FM radio) or OneNewsNow.com?
If Biden won, so be it. But if he didn’t, let’s not pretend he did.
Mary Andersen
Baker City
Ack! Ack!
You Trumpsters are the sorest losers I've ever seen in my life. This election has been gone over with a microscope. Aside from the usual stuff that happens with an odd individual, the process has been very closely watched on both sides. Nothing there. Which makes Trump a liar. Again. He has become the father of lies. How is it that so many of you follow such a person? It's scary.
And these alternate news sources you suggest? They are rife with disinformation because there is an information war going on. Few people are sharp enough to navigate them though. Because they are designed to tell you what you want to hear. Truth be dust in the wind. It plays on your biases and anger.
It's time to stop reacting to everything and think about what is happening. Nobody is thinking anymore. And that makes us sitting ducks for a whole slew of problems as a nation. Everybody needs to count to ten before we hit the wall...
