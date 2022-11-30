I would like to address the so-called faith community that gave us the ill conceived Measure 114. You have no idea of the harm you have caused yourselves, the rural people and the nation.

When I was discharged from the Marine Corps, after serving as a rifleman in Vietnam, in October 1967 I wasn’t old enough to vote. I turned 21 in August 1968 so I could in vote in the 1968 election. Before it was over about two and half million served in Vietnam. Those in the field were in a minority but the military did train everyone in which end of a firearm to point. At that time communism was the enemy and the communists had no love for churches. If they would have won and established themselves here there wouldn’t be any churches and many, preachers, and priests, would have been subjected to reeducation camps. Sending arms down the Ho Chi Minh trail for years about bankrupted China and the Soviet Union and they were glad to see it end too. The Korean War was the first direct confrontation with communism.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.