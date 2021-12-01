The nice thing about winter is that it’s very quiet and peaceful. The rush of summer activities are put to rest. The pleasant prospect of enjoying what we worked for is sometimes carried out by a blazing fire in a fireplace, or pleasant spot by a window. This solace matches the season of the renewal of life, displayed in nature.
Hot chocolates, teas, roasted meats, and the smell of fresh baked goods fill the home with pleasant times and quiet repose. Soft snowflakes fall lazily to the ground turning the world into a beautiful winter wonderland. Happy sounds of children’s laughter and play. It’s time for sleds, snowmen, snowballs, skating and of course snow angels; a wonderful time of year.
Sometimes the earth looks dead and barren, cold and foreboding. But the promise of renewed life is in every plant and the animal kingdom as well. When the time is right, life will burst forth in newness and the trials of winter forgotten.
When you enter the “winter of life” you are not alone. God has given us the promise of peace and hope (Matthew 11-28). Though the “howling winds of adversity” may assail you, making all look dead and hopeless, relax and trust in the Lord. He has given us the promise of spring (Gen. 8:22) and new life (John 3:16). In the beauty of faith find solace and peace.
Bertina Eastman
Baker City
