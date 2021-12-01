I must ask why you’re giving attention to the unfounded and frankly, at best disingenuous allegations by Jason and Susan Bland regarding Kerry McQuisten?
A front page article of Jason Bland was run accusing Ms. McQuisten of defamation. When one reads the article, there is one small sentence admitting she never spoke about the man in public, or to anyone outside the City Council. Was the headline just for grabbing reader attention? Is the BCH in the habit of headlining what has, so far, proven to be false information and allegations? What has happened to fact finding and truth in journalism?
I seem to recall you also ran a false accusation article that smacks of a hit piece, written by another gubernatorial campaign that was written directly after Ms. McQuisten announced her bid. Has Ms. McQuisten been given space for a reply?
I appears that Mr. Bland, is, himself, the individual who is running to the media and public meetings repeatedly.
His wife, Susan went to the council on more than one occasion to make unfounded accusations about the mayor’s campaign finances and the BCH printed them without performing its journalistic due diligence to see if they were in fact true. They were not.
This is strongly suggesting that the BCH is very willing to do political hack pieces against conservatives and has drums they are beating that does not remotely support the above mentioned, “truth in journalism,” and sadly, even integrity, apparently.
I have been hearing of both, “liberal,” and, “conservative,” friends canceling their subscriptions to your paper.
If, collectively, the paper is more interested is promoting a political agenda than to the keeping of accurate reporting, as well as being willing to promote yellow journalism type headlines, I can certainly see why.
Kate Grace
Halfway
