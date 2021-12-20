I just read with interest an article in the Dec. 16 edition, Constitutional County. If we already enjoy the liberties afforded us by the Constitution, as stated by Mr. Jake Brown in this article, why do we need this resolution? As for our overly friendly commissioner from Lander County, Mr Art Clark, I did a little research and found this. Lander County, Nevada, is shelling out $2,500 for lifetime membership to a controversial, far-right law enforcement group, The Daily Beast has learned. For their money, residents will get some lapel pins, a plaque, and a big party featuring an alleged participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. I don’t believe our county really wants to be a part of this, at least I don’t. How about you commissioners?
This statement by Carrie Matthews also troubled me, “If we become a constitutional county now and pass further resolutions, we will be proactive instead of reactive by telling them not in our county, not on our watch, or you will see the inside of the sheriff’s jail. Plain and simple,” Matthews said.
What “further resolutions” might we expect? Actions like this are what is causing so much division across this country, and I for one am hopeful that we “Americans” are smart enough to unite this country, it seems our elected representatives are unable to do so. I would have preferred to present my case in person, but I would have worn my mask and certainly been escorted out, denying me my constitutional right of free speech, and right to assembly as was Mr. Dielman.
Don Worley
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.