On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Baker County Commissioners hosted a completely packed crowd of about 40 anti-vaxxers with a dozen more in the lobby. No masks, no social distancing.
What the hell were the commissioners thinking?
This is completely unacceptable behavior, without any regard for the possibility that on the Commission’s watch and under its sponsorship someone might get infected and end up with a life-threatening COVID infection or transfer COVID to some third party who might end up dying.
The newspaper reported that just recently two more Baker County residents died of COVID.
A hospital administrator told me that at times Saint Alphonsus Hospital, which does not have the necessary equipment to treat severely COVID-infected patients, has had to transfer such patients to another hospital. But with the present surge of COVID patients in Oregon and the nation, there are no hospitals in our region with available beds. Due to the fast-spreading new African COVID variant, beds are even less likely to be available for our Baker County residents.
Unfortunately our County Commissioners were too intimidated by the anti-vaxxers to act responsibly with the good of the whole community in mind. Instead they just caved in to a tiny fringe group with a political anti-Governor Brown agenda.
And what a slap in the face to Baker County Health Department (BCHD) personnel, who are doing their very best to get people vaccinated by holding a three-day vaccination clinic at the Fairgrounds last week in Baker City, and several such clinics around the county. I understand that during the clinic in Baker they vaccinated about 330 of our residents.
Kudos to BCHD and those who showed up to be vaccinated. Boos to the commissioners, whose actions Dec. 15 were illegal and completely irresponsible.
I spoke with a commissioner after the meeting. He admitted that the Commission should have limited the number of persons in the Commission chambers to social distancing and required masks. A sign on the Courthouse door says no admittance without wearing a mask.
One more comment. The newspaper reported that at the Dec. 15 meeting the three commissioners were not wearing masks. Commissioner hearings are recorded. No masks are required since their comments and votes on motions must be audible to the audience and the recorder. There is adequate social distancing between commissioners, commission personnel, and the audience.
Gary Dielman
Baker City
