I am in awe of the ridiculousness our beautiful paradise has descended into. Not only do we have to suffer with a dysfunctional council led by the most inept mayor conceivable but now even our county commission has fallen off the deep end. They are now inviting fringe groups of conspiracy embracing, anti-science anarchists to special “no masks required” super spreader events, right here in your little town. All the while our local sicknesses and deaths from COVID keep climbing. What a great message to send to your constituents? What about our Health Dept. and their extraordinary efforts to get our citizens vaccinated, overworked and underappreciated, let’s just slap them in the face!
The reason for this embarrassment you might ask? Another meaningless resolution about rights that contains no more legal bearing than what already exists. Nothing more than chest thumping posturing by the “me, me, me” crowd. Why would our county commissioners waste their time and energy on complete nonsense? This is such a tiny fringe of disgruntled. Why not host some QAnon group while we’re at it? Is this some sort of “good old boys” collaboration? Just trying to wrap my head around the reasons, or excuses, for such irresponsibility.
I wonder if these are the same people I encounter in those rare cases that I leave the safety of my home. You know the ones, children disguised as adults ... no mask, no respect, because no one gonna tell them what to do, as they buckle their seatbelt, stop at the light, pay their “mandatory” auto insurance, property taxes. I have a special name for the maskless, the unvaccinated, the deniers — “the walking dead.”
Mike Meyer
Baker City
(1) comment
My recommendation Mike, is to stay in the safety of your home. That is where all scared liberals should be. If you haven't figured out by now that wearing a mask is all for show, then you are a lost cause. A FLU with a 99.7 percent survival rate. There are many viruses we deal with every winter with a way worse percentage than that. Yes Mike, stay in your house and wear 3 masks just to be safe.
