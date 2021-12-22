I find it disturbing that our Baker County Commissioners are considering a resolution to join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association (CSPOA) and become a “constitutional county.” Richard Mack, founder of the CSPOA, was a longtime board member of the Oath Keepers, an extremist far right organization, many of whose members were participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Two days after the riot the CSPOA issued a statement exonerating Trump and pushing the debunked claim that Antifa was responsible for the violence. This is not a movement I want my county to be associated with.

Mary Sue Rightmire

Baker City

guest970
guest970

Typical liberal complaining about Jan 6th but could care less about the two years we have put up with left wing Antifa and BLM violence burning down our cities, killing innocent people and burning down businesses. And yes, due to the left wing media we will probably never hear the extent of Antifa and their involvement in Jan. 6th, but they were there and they were involved. And it would be interesting to know how much Pelosi was involved. She sure didn't want the "insurrection" to be stopped. Someone should have told you before you moved here...Baker County is full of gun toting, Constitutional supporting red necks.

