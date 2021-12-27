Governor Kate Brown once again extended her declaration of a state of emergency in Oregon, citing the impending omicron variant surge. “As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” said Dictator Brown. It is what she had hoped for! She wants to leave office thinking she can get every thing she wants in spite of who or what she destroys.
Since when is an emergency for 2½ years, the definition of emergency is — a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action. The definition of immediate is — occurring at once; happening without delay or near the present time. How is immediate been going on for 2½ years?
We all know omicron is infectious but so are all these mandates. So is tuberculosis, so is pneumonia, so is measles, so is chicken pox, so is mumps, so is smallpox, any disease is infectious. Businesses, the children, our livelihoods, everyone’s mental health are all at stake.
Each governor and/or mayor wants to be the first, especially on the West Coast. When are we, and I mean everyone, going to stand up against these dictators?
The people at Tiananmen Square in China stood up against rows of tanks. When are we going to stand up against our “tanks” of tyranny?
Penny Rienks
Baker City
