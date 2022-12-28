I would like to clarify a couple of points regarding the recommendation by the Baker City Public Works Department to run a faucet to prevent pipes (and their meters) from freezing. First, a stream of water the size of a pencil lead produces far more than the stated 2 gallons per day. I have run the tests before and re-ran one this morning after reading the article. Adjusting my faucet to the smallest steady stream beyond a fast drip, I timed how long it took to fill an 8-ounce measure (1 cup). It took 54 seconds, or 0.9 minutes. This is a rate of 1,600 cups per day, which is 100 gallons, not 2 gallons.

Recommendations like this are common on the radio and in newspapers throughout the colder times of the year locally and across the nation. Unfortunately, these announcements seldom differentiate between rural homes and those connected to the city sewer system. They seldom stress the preferred alternatives, which are to better insulate meters (city) and pipes (residents). The city may be able to withstand the additional flow that results from these recommendations, but individual and larger rural systems may not.

