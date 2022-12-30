As we enter a new year, and if there truly is a higher power or entity, I have some requests. Please inform our corrupt white wealthy, mostly male, politicians and adjudicators they have absolutely no business interfering with a woman’s body. Make them realize however many laws they create, they are symbolic at best. These archaic laws will certainly make it more difficult and dangerous but, all said and done, a woman will always have a choice. Stop this insanity!

If you have the power could you place the truth in certain people’s minds that automatic assault rifles and mega capacity magazines have only one function — to kill other people, end of story. I beg you to keep all religion and personal political beliefs far away from our schools and our children.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.