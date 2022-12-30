As we enter a new year, and if there truly is a higher power or entity, I have some requests. Please inform our corrupt white wealthy, mostly male, politicians and adjudicators they have absolutely no business interfering with a woman’s body. Make them realize however many laws they create, they are symbolic at best. These archaic laws will certainly make it more difficult and dangerous but, all said and done, a woman will always have a choice. Stop this insanity!
If you have the power could you place the truth in certain people’s minds that automatic assault rifles and mega capacity magazines have only one function — to kill other people, end of story. I beg you to keep all religion and personal political beliefs far away from our schools and our children.
Possibly you could whisper in my ear the reason so many of my fellow men have become intolerant, even hateful, of immigrants, the homeless, other races, creeds, orientations, ideologies. ... If you would, clear the minds of those that have embraced conspiracies, false narratives and the ramblings of enablers and con artists as the truth. I know this is a big one but could you please rid our government of any and all participants that have only one concern: “themselves.” ... that should shrink it quite a bit. Although I have many more wishes I will bother you with only one more. You know all those lazy people that want to live in Idaho by simply moving borders instead of actually having to move? Could you please help them pack. Peace and Happy New Year! Moscow Mike.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
