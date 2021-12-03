As a retired teacher, I loved the story, “Kids Are The Cooks,” describing the creative ways Keating Elementary staff reimagined a new way to continue their annual Thanksgiving Day feast. My favorite quote was from a kindergartner who said: “I’ve never gotten to open a can before.” It reminded me of why I loved working with children. Their joy in any new experience is so magical!
And speaking of magical! I was recently given a tour of the new Baker Early Learning Center and what Angela Lattin and her team have accomplished there blew my mind! I was the director of Head Start in Baker and Union counties in the mid-80s, so I have some understanding of what it would take to bring all those agencies serving young children together under one roof. The sharing of knowledge, staff, materials and other resources is so amazing and I was very impressed. It seemed like every need that a young child, or their family, might have could be addressed in one location. What a wonderful resource for our community. Good job to all the staff at Keating Elementary and Baker Early Learning Center. I know how hard your job is and you are all doing it so well. Bless you!
Pat Brougham
Baker City
