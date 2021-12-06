Baker City has been under terrible management for a long time. Unethical, self-serving, incompetent? At times, I’d conclude all of the above but today it’s the incompetence that bothers me. Look no further than the top of Hillcrest and the city’s new “drinking-water well” to see the latest example of bad planning at the cost of millions of dollars. Who was city manager during the inception of this project?
Baker City’s municipal golf course was first opened in about 1935. Therefore, the golf course ground has undergone heavy chemical treatment for the past 85 years. By this time, I would suspect the groundwater below the golf course might glow or be carrying toxins that might cause cancer. The more we learn about glysophate and other herbicides the more we are learning about the dangers of contaminated groundwater below golf courses. Research the topic on the internet and you’ll find volumes of information.
Before going further into the most expensive phase of this project, the city should first test the groundwater. Specifically, the city should test for nitrates, nitrites, and what are referred to as “forever chemicals.”
When the city climbed to the top of a hill to drill down another 500 feet below the base of that hill, to tap into a probable toxic-stew, someone with sense should have stepped in to stop them.
After writing the above letter-to-the-editor, I learned the state is going to test 17 water sites in Oregon and two sites in Baker County. I wonder if the new drinking-water well is one of the two sites to be tested.
Brian Addison
Baker City
