Kudos to Steve Culley. I too am a Vietnam vet (Can Tho '66) and although not a rifleman, as he, I was armed with a M-14 and a .45. In boot we learned the mechanics of an M-1 Garand and how to safely handle a weapon as such. On the range we had to qualify for marksmanship.
To Steve’s point, us old timers have been carrying and shooting guns for decades. We know how to handle guns and not use them foolishly. We use them for recreation, hunting and carry for self defense. We taught our children to use them safely and now we have to have re-learn all over again? I would also venture a majority of Oregon gun owners adhere to common sense safety. It’s the 1% who have created the problems throughout the country, which opened the doors for anti-gun billionaires, who appear to love socialist unarmed 3rd world countries, to inject their hatred of free America through political gain using their wealth. Cash contributions on this bill for support was $2,725,850.32, with $204,199.35 in kind donations which equates to about $2.5M coming from out of state. On the oppose side there was $165,314.92 and $7,890.34 in kind donations. “Lift every voice Oregon” led the campaign. They certainly do not speak for 29 counties in Oregon. Question, how much money was garnered from this attack on sovereign rights for their next attack?
Chuck Monpas
Haines
