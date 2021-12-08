If we silence train horns, what’s the next target?
For the last few days, the wind has been blowing just right for me to hear the trains going by. I have loved listening to that “klickety klack” sound for over 74 years now. The railroad tamed the West and has been a part of Baker Valley’s history since before any of us were born. I want to thank the City Council for following common sense and not catering to the whiners. If their reasoning were correct, everyone attending South Baker School would be going deaf by now ... not to mention half of all Americans! But that was just a scare tactic and a lie ... the same as their claims about it being free to install all those cross-bars. Grant money is NOT free. The cost would be outrageous and wasteful.
When I step outside my home, I can hear every car and truck going by on I-84 ... 24/7. It never occurred to me to call the trucking industry and ask them to stop their lifeline because the noise interfered with my barbecue.
What will these “complaining Karens” think up next? Perhaps silencing the police sirens ... and the ambulance sound ... how about those loud fire engines and the rescue helicopter? People need to “cowboy-up” and find more constructive ways to use their energy. America needs more common sense solutions to much bigger problems then being offended by life’s conveniences.
Patricia Hanley
Baker City
