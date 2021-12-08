Editor’s note: The author submitted this letter to Baker County Commissioners Bill Harvey, Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols.
Bill, Mark, and Bruce, first I am speaking to each of you as a friend. Our friendships go back more years than we care to enumerate.
Secondly, and more adamantly I am speaking as a frustrated citizen that has come to the absolute realization that the continuing tyranny of kate brown (non-capitalization intended!) has intimidated, distorted, plus perverted the purpose and mission of our local schools, businesses, health providers, social fabric and other essential needs/qualities of our community. Our centuries long culture, customs, and historical heritage are dangerously close to being forever lost, because of the overreach of the tyrannical desire of centralized, illegitimate governmental control!
More, and most importantly, her attempt at this abusive dictatorial control of our lives, has and is absolutely abusive of our most valuable resource. Namely our children’s ability to learn, gain experience, mature, achieve their goals, plus their opportunity to achieve their highest potential, and quality of life here in Baker County, IS being eliminated.
So I HAVE stated the problem, and definitely it is a clear and present danger.
The opportunity to begin our recovery does lay with your dedication to the oath of office you solemnly took, acknowledging this challenge, then choosing to lead by listening, being informed, then understanding the “Constitutional County” concept. Your adherence to represent us, your constituents, most assuredly will take courage and boldness. Your integrity to what we hired you for, will be exhibited publicly by attending the Baker County United informational meeting the evening of December 14th. Guest speaker “Bert” Ramos, county manager for Lander County, Nevada, is traveling over seven hours to explain the success of that county returning the rightful governing control to the citizens of Lander County, through becoming a “Constitutional County.” As this is an informational meeting only, you have no worries of “Open Meeting Laws” violation. Please do not find any way to make excuses to show this community, that you are open minded, willing to find positive, proactive solutions, AND to get out from under this oppressive rule from Salem! This is a moment to have a respected and noble legacy last long after you leave your positions as county commissioners.
I can totally assure you that we, (yes that’s correct, I am a much supporting member of Baker County United) are not violent, physical, verbally intimidating, or any type of threat to anyone’s safety or comfort. You definitely have my word on that, plus we sincerely invite County Sheriff Travis Ash, plus any number of deputies to please attend. Oregon State Patrol is more than welcome, and we would appreciate them being there also.
I am sincerely committed to this cause, because I have been blessed to live and thrive with my constitutional guarantees, life, liberty, pursuit of happiness(!), AND I will not deny those God-given rights being assured to my adult families and most definitely I will do every thing in my power, so my grandkids can realize the supreme liberty and beauty of the United States of America, Baker County!
In closing I would remind all of you, “For tyranny to flourish, good people need only remain silent!” I beg you, do not stay silent, nor acquiesce to dictatorial control. We can control our own future and destiny with the freedoms granted from God, through the inspiration/adherence to America’s founding documents.
Curtis W. Martin lives near
North Powder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.