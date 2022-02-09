I would like to comment on a couple of recent events concerning the train whistle. On Feb. 1, 2022, the Baker City Herald published an editorial about the “Quiet Zone assessment.” In that article, it was stated that “the Federal Railroad Administration has approved more than 900 quiet zones in the past 15 years or so.” It goes on to say “the reason quiet zones are so common is simple ...” I have fact checked that statement and found out that there are approximately 128,000 public railroad crossings across America. Quiet zones are not common.
My other comment is on the recent 5-car train derailment on Jan. 28, 2022, just outside of town. Thank goodness it was minor and did not happen in town. But someday it could happen next to the South Baker Intermediate School, then people might wake up to the real danger to the little kids. The safety hazard to the children is not the train whistle, it is the school being located next to the railroad tracks. The Baker School Board had the opportunity to close that school several years ago, but chose not to do so at that time.
Roger LeMaster
Baker City
Editor’s note: Many quiet zones encompass multiple individual railroad crossings.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.