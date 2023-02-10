Like many Depression-era parents my parents taught us to spend within our means and to avoid debt if at all possible. Similarly, they stressed the importance of paying ourselves first by setting aside whatever we could afford at the end of the month. It was sage advice that I have adhered to throughout my life.

Unquestionably there are unexpected challenges at times, like the COVID pandemic, that are so disruptive this is just not possible.

