Mayor made right decision on golf board member
First, I would like to thank Mayor Kerry McQuisten and City Manager Jon Cannon for their effort so far in recognizing past errors made by previous council members in the city charter and correcting them, without which there would be a less effective guide upon which to base their decisions and actions, and the citizens of Baker would receive less consideration and attention.
Second, I support Mayor McQuisten’s opposition to appointing Fred Warner Jr., former city manager and Golf Board member, to a position on that board, during a discussion on the topic at the last City Council meeting, held Tuesday, Feb. 9. Appointing an applicant to a city board who is incompatible with working with the new mayor, city manager, and council members would be a bad management decision, and not in the best interest of the community.
Third, I would like to thank the community members who participated in a discussion of Shannon and Whitney Black’s “Common Sense Sanctuary” proposal during the last City Council meeting. It is a clear statement on the devastating effects that endless, arbitrary, one-size-fits-all state coronavirus mask and other mandates and governmental overreach and abuse have had, and continue to have, on community businesses and lives in general.
Todd Arriola
Baker City
