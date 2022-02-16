Feb. 2, 2022, I made the usual effort to attend a Baker County Commission meeting. Ordinarily the meetings are mundane, but I always manage to absorb some new information when I attend. I was left stunned by actions from Commissioner Nichols at this meeting.
On the 2nd, during “citizen participation,” Mr. Curtis Martin brought some of his concerns to the commission. The discussion at times was very enthusiastic from both sides of the table, this is to be expected when people engage and disagree. I found it very invigorating and hope others in attendance would agree. OK, at some point Commissioner Nichols, fearful of an insurrection, called for security. The need for security to protect the commissioners from Mr. Martin? There was no apparent reason to request security other than to possibly intimidate Mr. Martin, or anyone else wishing to voice discontent.
All should feel offended by Commissioner Nichols reaction. Actions such as this, against the electorate, discourages needed dialog; conversation alerts local representatives on issues important to constituents. The entire exchange between Mr. Martin and commissioners Harvey and Bennett, was instigated one way or another, from COVID. Freedom of choice, regardless of political affiliation, should bind this community and country.
Commissioner Nichols needs to consider an apology not only to Mr. Martin, but also include those at the meeting, for his overreaction.
Wanda Ballard
Baker City
