I’m using this letter because of lack of interest of church leaders to use the devotion page. I’ve been reading and watching TV on what to do about all these mass shootings that no one seems to have any real answer to. More background checks, more mental health checks, more and more laws that bad people pay no heed to. The big one, more restrictive gun laws. Ever heard of the open car trunk? Really, none of this has ever stopped anyone with this kind of a devilish desire in their thinking. As a Bible student and believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, I would suggest a Biblical answer to what is happening.
Jesus said things like now would happen when people forsake God in their lives and turn from their faith and go chasing after strange ways (abortion). Read II Cor. 4:4. We are in the last days and this is happening. Hate, jealousy, sex, the decline in morality. All can be an open door to demonic spirits that will direct you to do things you would not do normally. Has the Church forgotten that Satan is still leading people into hell. It’s not guns. Guns do nothing on their own. It’s people who let demons into their lives by their lifestyle and lack of understanding of the Word. The Bible calls it demon possession.
I suggest three good studies on this before you think me crazy. Dr. Lester Sumrall’s book, “Unprovoked Murder, Insanity or Demon Possession.” Also, “101 Questions and Answers on Demon Power.” And Joyce Meyer tape teaching, “Closing the Door to Satanic Attack.” Most mental doctors won’t find any of these or they don’t believe or know what to look for. I’ve had a few experiences in this area myself. Some fault lays at the door of many churches who teach God’s love (rightly so) but forget to teach the believer their authority over devils (evil spirits). God can and will put a stop to satanic attack if we will go back to believing his Word. Read II Tim. 3: 1-4, I Tim. 4:1-2, Gal. 5:19-21.
Richard Fox
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.