Like many of our Northeast Oregon friends and neighbors, we support the River Democracy Act proposed by Senators Wyden and Merkley. We offer here a few of our reasons:
Meaningful action addressing life-threatening climate change is overdue. Our waterways pay a heavy price for our drive to squeeze every last penny from natural resources. Centuries of destructive practices have damaged every ecosystem on earth and threaten planetary life itself.
Our full speed ahead enterprise destroys plant and animal species at mass extinction rates, canceling them from our intricate web of life. In light of climate change and biodiversity collapse, destructive “business as usual” practices are worse than senseless. We know better. Passing the River Democracy Act is a modest, yet important, step towards protecting and restoring our natural world.
The River Democracy Act does not “lock up” our public lands. They remain as accessible as ever. Wild and Scenic designation allows restoration of these waterways and protects them from future degradation. Senator Wyden and his staff have carefully listened to stakeholders and specifically addressed their concerns in the bill.
Maps abound: A statewide map depicting all of the proposed stream reaches is found at tinyurl.com/rdamap. The River Democracy Act itself forms an atlas, its stream names and geographic details easily found on any map or GPS device. Acquiring ourselves a detailed map of Killamacue Creek, we find its reach length is indeed 4 miles, contrary to a public official’s complaint it was but 2 miles, as printed in the February 2, 2022, Baker City Herald.
We need long-range thinking to protect the natural systems on which all life depends. Two years ago local citizens, businesses, and organizations answered the call for nominations, did their homework, and made their recommendations, since reduced to protecting just 4% of Oregon’s waterways. The River Democracy Act represents local knowledge and expertise in managing local resources for a sustainable future.
Thank you, Senator. Now is the time to pass the bill. Our kids, grandkids, and future generations will thank you, too.
Mike Higgins
Mike Beaty
Halfway
