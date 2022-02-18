In regards to Mr. Dielman’s letter on Feb. 15 in the Baker City Herald, I want to say thank you for what you have shared about the people who are calling themselves Baker Co. United. I am especially glad you shared the email you received from Jake Brown as it is pretty self explaining of some of the radical thoughts of that member at least.
I have gone onto the Baker County United website and read and listened to speeches by members of the “Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Posse” which is the organization Baker County United group wants our county to be a part of. Here is a list of things I heard or read on their website that I find disturbing.
1. Get rid of election fraud.
2. Get rid of Wall Street “we can take it over with guns with fixed bayonets.”
3. Get rid of satanic pedophiles in the government.
4. Sheriffs can take over America one county and one state at a time.
5. Get rid of the federal government.
6. Rebel against any government mandates.
7. Abolish the IRS.
Anyone with use of a computer can go to their website and see or hear what I have listed.
I would also refer and remind people of Mark Bogart’s letter to the editor on Jan. 20 which really explains the U.S. Constitution and why Baker County United’s radical ideas are not needed and for the most part are not wanted in Baker County.
Cheryl Craig
Haines
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
What's the problem Cheryl? The 7 point list you posted looks good to me!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.