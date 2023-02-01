On Jan. 10 at approximately 3:45 p.m. after playing bingo a man tripped on a floor mat and hit his head violently against the side of the beverage counter in the dining hall of the Baker Senior Center. 911 was called immediately to request emergency medical services for him. The man’s left side of his head was braced against the side of the beverage counter, and his body was twisted to the left on the floor, the 911 operator insisted the caller not move the injured person.

When the ambulance arrived the drivers brought in a gurney which did not have locking wheels so two bystanders were asked to hold the gurney in place. The ambulance drivers did not bring in any equipment to secure the injured man’s neck. One of the drivers sat the injured man up and told him not to move his head, while the other driver went to get the medical bag.

