With the widespread knowledge expanding every day that cloth masks don’t work, that vaccination injuries far outweigh a 99.9% coronavirus survivability, and the pain exacted on our families and economy from the manufactured lockdowns, it’s obvious that our individual liberties should have never been compromised for a “security” narrative.
Baker County United (BCU) started late last year as a gathering for our county residents to work together in preserving our Bill of Rights while using our Constitution as the measuring stick with which to grade our locally elected public servants. While other counties have passed resolutions representing their citizens against big government’s overreach, the Constitutional resolution that BCU proposed to our county commissioners has been largely shunned. The resolution was proposed in the preservation of our right to medical choice; for citizens to decide regarding forced vaccinations, and whether or not our children got to be free all day from mask-induced bacteria, oxygen deprivation, and skin disorders. The proposed resolution also covered our natural resources within Baker County and accented our right to due process.
Gary Dielman and other far left extremists have repeatedly misrepresented BCU for several weeks now in this publication. They have made some absurdly false statements regarding BCU. I understand those few liberals will continue their sideshow of ambient noise, but this merely platforms a community discussion on how we can retain our Republic and leave the kind of America to our kids that previous generations sacrificed for. While I disagree with nearly everything they’ve written, I do agree with them in inviting you to come see what all the fuss is about surrounding BCU. All are welcome that embrace liberty, truth, and non-violence.
I further plead with our local elected officials to remain true to their oaths of office and remember that they represent and work for us ... not Salem. Our Baker County school boards need to do the same. In addition to their regularly tax-funded budgets, our four school districts have accepted millions of dollars from the federal government for forcing our children to suffer with masks. Our children’s health should not be for sale in exchange for bribe money.
I think our commissioners and mayors are simply scared and want extra money. Our county budget is over $40 million but the county only raises about $6 million from us in property taxes. To what extent are we for sale? Courage and unity for our basic inherent rights must be the standard. 2022 is an election year. Consenting to the government of our choosing is infused into the very fabric of America’s bedrock. Consent is our heritage, and Jefferson championed it in the greatest resolution ever passed, our Declaration of Independence.
I encourage all of you who have not attended a BCU gathering to come and investigate what is actually being done to preserve our culture and economy. Come find us on Facebook and visit us on our website at www.bakercountyunited.com.
Jake Brown
Halfway
(1) comment
Excellent post!! It's about time somebody spoke the truth, and you hit the nail on the head! Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.