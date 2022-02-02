I would like to respond to the thoughtful and well-written letter to the editor from Karen and David Andruss from several weeks ago addressing Baker County United’s (BCU) proposal for a constitutional resolution.
First, I do not believe that the characterization of BCU as being a far-right radical group is based in evidence or personal experience of any of the people who make this claim. Every one of the meetings have opened with The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star Bangled Banner and prayer. The purpose and substance of the meetings has been to pursue peaceful and lawful remedies to what we believe to be violations and overreaches by our state and federal governments. Please ask any of the hundreds of people who have attended if they believe differently.
Concerning the constitutional resolution, every point of the resolution is found in the US Bill of Rights and our Oregon State Constitution. The proposed resolution does not seek to add, subtract or amend any laws whatsoever (find resolution here: www.bakercountyunited.com). What the resolution does is reaffirm that our county will uphold and defend our basic liberties, as outlined in our founding documents, regardless of the mandates, executive orders or rulings of governors, legislators or judges. The Bill of Rights is inviolate.
In 2018, Baker County passed a similar resolution dealing with just the Second Amendment and it passed by 66%. Again, the resolution did not add or change any law; it simply reaffirmed that our county officials and law enforcement are committed to protecting the liberty of Baker County citizens regarding gun rights. No governor, judge, nor any government official has the authority to suspend or violate the Second Amendment.
The current proposal is called a “constitutional resolution” because we seek to hold our governments to the documents they took an oath to uphold and defend; we are in no way trying to change law or our type of government. Over the last two years we have been subjected to many mandates that are not even laws, and many of them are created and enforced by unelected officials and agencies. How can we keep our government accountable via the ballot box when many of the mandates and bureaucrats in question are not on the ballot?
I encourage everyone to read the resolution and make your own decision based on primary sources. It is one way that our county can keep and defend our constitutional republic.
Joe Brown
Halfway
