Baker County United (BCU) formed as a group of local residents seeking an open discussion about the threats to our jobs, businesses and children from the never ending list of requirements coming from Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The people that comprise BCU are passionate about our county and diligently work to find answers and compile resources to help our neighbors who seek remedy to their grievances. The BCU website is filled with such resources including PDF’s, videos and great podcasts: bakercountyunited.com.
When a need arises in our community we try to fulfill it. For example, during this year’s gubernatorial race, we have been approached by a number of candidates who have been unable to make connections through the traditional political volunteers at the grassroots level. We gladly offered a venue and a platform for candidates to share their positions so that voters can be educated before making a decision.
This scenario is playing out again Feb. 12 when Candidate Marc Thielman will be in Baker City. We hope that parents, teachers and volunteers trapped in the 5J school district will come glean from Marc’s experience as a superintendent that resisted the mandates and gave choice back to the parents. (Venue to be announced on our website very soon!)
Baker County United is here for you.
Debbie Henshaw
Baker City
