The Oregon Cattleman’s Association cites two factors for their support of this bill in the Oregon Legislature, Senate Bill 57.
First, they accept the analysis of the state veterinarian that we are in a low threat level for infection, yet he goes on to predict that within 10 to 20 years brucellosis will once again be reintroduced in Oregon due to infected elk migrating out of the Yellowstone area. He also states that vaccinations only mask the disease and does not prevent it. This comment makes absolutely no sense to me. Aren’t we in a low threat level and have we virtually eliminated the disease because we have a very aggressive brucellosis control program in place?
Second, they cite the financial burden brucellosis vaccination costs place on producers, and that non-vaccinated cows are worth less than vaccinated cows. This sounds like a management issue to me. If a cow has an illegible tattoo, maybe you need to change your ear mark or not put the tag through the tattoo, for example.
Those that are worried about the financial burden of around $3 per head to vaccinate their calves better think of the financial burden of testing, quarantine and slaughter of infected cows should an outbreak occur in their herd.
Not to mention the financial impact to the industry if a brucellosis outbreak results in a public health issue. Remember what BSE did to our market?
As a cattleman, fire chief, and licensed EMR with our local fire department, I will never support any legislation that carries any potential of creating an animal or public health issue. If you feel the same, please contact your Oregon state legislators and ask them to oppose this poorly thought out and poorly vetted legislation, SB 57.
Pat Sullivan
Hereford
