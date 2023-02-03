The Oregon Cattleman’s Association cites two factors for their support of this bill in the Oregon Legislature, Senate Bill 57.

First, they accept the analysis of the state veterinarian that we are in a low threat level for infection, yet he goes on to predict that within 10 to 20 years brucellosis will once again be reintroduced in Oregon due to infected elk migrating out of the Yellowstone area. He also states that vaccinations only mask the disease and does not prevent it. This comment makes absolutely no sense to me. Aren’t we in a low threat level and have we virtually eliminated the disease because we have a very aggressive brucellosis control program in place?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.