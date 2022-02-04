I believe some in Baker County United are disgruntled with the federal government, and at times I am too. Some in your organization although want to join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which is a radical extremist group. It’s a movement that doesn’t just reject gun control — it encourages law enforcement officers to defy laws they decide are illegal. And it sometimes puts police on the same side as “sovereign citizens,” a fringe group that the FBI considers one of the most serious domestic terrorism threats. I too am a firm believer in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and these rights come with a mechanism designed to give the people of the United States a say in who runs the government and how they run it. It is called the right to vote, that is the way we have our say.
We have a Supreme Court that represents the law of the land, and interprets the meaning of our constitution, to insure fair and equal treatment for us all. If those we elect do not follow the ideals of their constituents they can be recalled. If we don’t like the outcome of a court decision we can appeal. What is happening now with all the decisiveness, name-calling and spreading of rumors solves nothing. We all need to air our differences and work out a solution that we can all live with.
I believe most Americans would like to believe we can do better and we can, but it takes all of us working together instead of finger pointing and feeling we must get even for something untrue. This is especially true of our elected congressmen, some have decided that their personal positions are more important than those they represent and have decided to have things their own way and stand in the way of progress for the people to make someone else look bad, and that is bad for all Americans. If you do not like the way the government is going, take it up with your elected officials, and let them know you will remember them at election time.
Don Worley
Baker City
