Baker County United asked for one simple resolution to uphold specific amendments to the constitution. As usual, those who oppose it made it into something that it isn’t. If they have to lie or deceive people then they know it’s wrong. All it would take is looking at the county minutes and video recordings to see that they are stirring the pot in the newspaper. Go to www.bakercountyunited.com for the rest of the story.
The World Economic Forum recently stated that by 2030, “you will own nothing and you will be happy” and a “Great Reset” will occur after COVID-19. Kate Brown vowed to assist in that mission.
We cannot stand one more second of this tyranny. Unconstitutional bill HB 3284 was signed by Brown on June 15, 2021. That paved the way for OHA to implement Brown’s bidding with a $2.9 billion budget!
Many believe that government starts from the federal level down to the local level when in fact, it is absolutely just the opposite. Local governments have the most power. They have been brainwashed into thinking that they have no authority. Stockholm Syndrome mentality has put us in the position we are facing today. Creating a welfare county further erodes our liberties.
Being a constitutional county doesn’t need a special charter or specific definition. It’s about upholding an oath of office. It needs county commissioners that won’t walk off the job then go hide behind a computer during a work session after their constituents took time off work to be part of the process. Being a constitutional county needs commissioners who don’t pull stunts by bringing people in during sessions sitting on the floor yelling super spreader events or making courthouse staff get security during a commission session because drama is more important than doing their jobs. These are just some of the things that Commissioner Bruce Nichols did Jan. 12, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2022.
A constitutional county wouldn’t consider creating no shooting zones, violating the 2nd amendment ordinance, that was passed by ballot initiative, forbidding such violations of the constitution and was praised by Commissioners Bennett and Harvey.
A constitutional county wouldn’t allow Kate Brown to usurp her power on local governments just as Kate wouldn’t allow Trump to come in and fix the mess that she created in Portland. Did she lose her funding? No! Have we told her we will not comply? No!
I’ve read and heard statements from Nichols and other people stating that the courts are the ones to decide the fate of our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.
In my opinion that is absolutely ludicrous and another way of just kicking the can down the road to avoid responsibility. Ultimate power of the state, fellow readers, is communism and we’re getting a dose of it (literally).
Let’s say that Commissioner Nichols’ loved one was the judge who was going to make a ruling of him being fired for walking off the job during our work session. The judge was employed by Nichols. Now if you were naive, you would think that the judge would be impartial. The court system rarely goes against their employer.
Those who have read the history on the king’s courts know that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Baker County United preserves liberty not fascism.
Carrie Matthews
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.