Don’t like the political system? Try to change it
Concerning Rick Rienks’ opinion published in the Herald on Jan. 12, 2021.
Mr. Rienks is opposed to Oregon’s political system. He feels his views are not fairly represented by such a “populous” system. He’d prefer an electoral college system.
He proposes that each of the 36 counties elect one person, similar to the U.S. Senate, to which each state elects two senators to Congress.
In Mr. Rienks’ scheme, I assume he’s thinking of a legislature composed of two houses: a House of Representatives based on population and a Senate composed of 36 Senators, one Senator for each of the 36 counties.
The result in the Senate would be that Wheeler County, population 1,415, would have the same political clout in the Senate as a resident of Portland, population 2,151,000.
If you’re serious, Mr. Rienks, in getting the Oregon Constitution changed from its 60 districts in the House and 30 districts in the Senate, then the remedy provided in the Constitution requires that you draw up an Initiative petition signed by 8% of the votes for Governor in 2018, that is, 140,000 signatures. Gather that many signatures and your Initiative could appear on ballots of the next general election.
If you’re not willing to do that, then quit bellyaching that your views are not represented to your satisfaction. Live with it.
Gary Dielman
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.