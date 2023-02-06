Devon Colton needs to be congratulated for her amazing job of putting together the 2023 Chamber fundraising and awards banquet held at the Baker Elks Lodge Jan. 28. After only being on the job as the new chamber director for less than a month she pulled off an amazing evening of entertainment, fine food and networking.

As the recipient of the nonprofit/organization award, Baker City Events, an organization that plans events, we were impressed. Since 2022 was the last year that Baker City Events will be the umbrella nonprofit working on planning multiple events it made this award very special to those of us that have served.

