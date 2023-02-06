Former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he is a financial genius took a major hit after release of his federal tax returns. When Trump’s political allies review his entire financial history, they will likely dismiss the failures and conclude he’s been far more successful than a vast majority of his detractors.
It’s true that Trump is still enjoying a lifestyle reserved for “the rich and famous.” He’s financially afloat after payment of millions of dollars in hush money to multiple women, numerous bankruptcy losses, expensive judgments and fines for defrauding his business customers and government tax authorities. Trump can legitimately brag that he’s lost more money than his critics will earn in a lifetime.
A study of this nation’s history suggests a few Americans have always excused or embraced bad behavior normally considered unacceptable in a civilized society. “A sucker is born every day” con artists, robbers of the Pony Express, trains, banks and famous big city gangsters have all been memorialized by the media as legends.
America has a surplus of good citizens who’re morally and intellectually capable of reforming America’s broken governing system. Democracy will remain at risk until voters abandon blind political party loyalty and punish bad behavior at the polls. Elect leaders who want to become famous governing legends for the right reasons.
Alston Jones
Baker City
