Former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he is a financial genius took a major hit after release of his federal tax returns. When Trump’s political allies review his entire financial history, they will likely dismiss the failures and conclude he’s been far more successful than a vast majority of his detractors.

It’s true that Trump is still enjoying a lifestyle reserved for “the rich and famous.” He’s financially afloat after payment of millions of dollars in hush money to multiple women, numerous bankruptcy losses, expensive judgments and fines for defrauding his business customers and government tax authorities. Trump can legitimately brag that he’s lost more money than his critics will earn in a lifetime.

