Dear Baker City Herald, friends and citizens of Baker City. My name is Mark. This is not a rebuttal, but rather a response. I just finished reading the story about the gentleman that tripped on the floor mat in the Baker Senior Center. It describes a violent fall that resulted in a head injury. I am not going to make excuses for the paramedic that was providing care. I also believe the writer of the article was being completely honest with what they witnessed.

Those of us that live in Baker or nearby that also work for Metro West Ambulance in Baker were appalled with the perceived or actual lack of compassion and quality care. I and several of the full time permanent paramedics and emergency medical technicians were also very disappointed, as we strive to provide exceptional care and compassion. One person can damage the reputation for the rest and that is unfortunate.

