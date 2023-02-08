Dear Baker City Herald, friends and citizens of Baker City. My name is Mark. This is not a rebuttal, but rather a response. I just finished reading the story about the gentleman that tripped on the floor mat in the Baker Senior Center. It describes a violent fall that resulted in a head injury. I am not going to make excuses for the paramedic that was providing care. I also believe the writer of the article was being completely honest with what they witnessed.
Those of us that live in Baker or nearby that also work for Metro West Ambulance in Baker were appalled with the perceived or actual lack of compassion and quality care. I and several of the full time permanent paramedics and emergency medical technicians were also very disappointed, as we strive to provide exceptional care and compassion. One person can damage the reputation for the rest and that is unfortunate.
The individual providing care during the incident that the article describes is no longer employed by Metro West. He was relieved of his duty. I would ask the writer of the article and the residents of Baker City to also consider that many of the residents of Baker have received excellent and compassionate care. Excellent care because of our extensive experience and just as important, we do care about people.
I myself have 35 years as a paramedic. I worked in a very busy system and gained tremendous experience. My remaining paramedic coworkers also have many years of experience and I would trust them caring for my loved ones.
I would ask the readers and community to consider that one bad apple does not necessarily mean the whole basket is bad. In this case, Metro West.
Metro West Ambulance is an excellent company that has been in the business of providing care since the 1950s. I am proud to work for this company and also proud to call the emergency medical technicians and paramedics my coworkers.
My thanks to the person who brought this to light. We don’t always like what we hear, but we need to hear it in able to change for the better. I would ask the community to keep an open mind. There may have been a hundred examples of excellent care and compassion during Metro West’s time in Baker, but the one that is noticed and voiced is the negative.
Thank you for reading this. It was of my own accord to respond to the article mentioned. Thank you, Baker County residents, for allowing me to serve our county.
Mark Jones-Orak
Baker City
