I was dismayed to hear about the loss of Trail Tenders. This group of Baker County residents played a pivotal role at the Interpretive Center for many years. Among its notable accomplishments are:
• Assisting in the funding and production of hundreds of living history programs.
• Being among the earliest-formed volunteer support organizations within the Bureau of Land Management.
• Served as an example of how community commitment ensures success (the Casper, Wyoming, national trails center and the Elko, Nevada, California Trail Center modeled their volunteer groups after ours).
• Giving literally hundreds of thousands of hours of volunteer service over the last 30+ years (in one year Trail Tenders donated over 25,000 volunteer hours).
• Was a driving force in advocating for volunteer service to countless other organizations.
• Greeted millions of visitors to Baker County ensuring they knew about the great attributes of the area.
• Managed the gift shop and routed the funds to support the BLM’s efforts in education, interpretation, marketing, and curation.
• Served as consummate Baker County ambassadors to all who visited the center.
Joyce and I feel this loss deeply and personally. We were there at the formation and development of Trail Tenders. We saw their selfless commitment. While we are saddened by their loss, we recognize that all of us here were enriched by them.
We wish to sincerely thank each and every one of the Trail Tenders, both living and dead, for their service. The Interpretive Center’s record of success relies, in great part, upon this group. I know the BLM is grateful for the long association with Trail Tenders and I hope it will take the necessary administrative and professional steps to encourage community participation again when the Center reopens.
Dave Hunsaker
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.