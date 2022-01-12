Who is running the school district? With several feet of snow, sub-zero temperatures, and slick road conditions why does Baker School District (BSD) refuse to delay opening or cancel classes? When every other school in Eastern Oregon shuts down, does BSD? No. When the heating system breaks down leaving classes a balmy 40°F do they shut down, delay start, or even warn parents and students of the refrigerator they’ll be learning in? No. When four entire bus routes are shut down forcing their hand, do they close the school so teachers won’t have to re-teach their absentee students when they return the next school day? No. When a dozen students and staff members, driving on their own to make it to school on these wintery days, slide off of the road, into other cars or buildings or trees or ditches, do they cancel school the next time snowpocalypse arrives? No. So I ask again, who the hell is running this school and why am I the only one pissed off about their negligence? Oh, and if you’ve been wondering, all of that happened last week.
Best regards and Happy New Year.
Casey Smith
Baker City
