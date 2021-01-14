GOP: stay off Trumpoline
Political parties do have their ups and downs as they bounce between their lows and highs. At present the GOP appears to be on the low part of a bounce cycle. History indicates to us that they will likely bounce up again. I’d like to suggest that on their next bounce up, the GOP use something other than a Trumpoline.
Buck Pilkenton
McEwen
