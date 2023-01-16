I was deeply disappointed to see that the City Council voted on its seventh member with only five of the six council members present. This was an important decision. As such, the Council should have waited until all six council members were present. You are tasked with the job of working on our behalf for the betterment of Baker City, and success requires that you work well with each other, even if you disagree on a particular issue as you seek what is best for Baker City. To deliberately deny, because it feels very intentional, a council member the opportunity to vote on this seventh position is disrespectful to the council member, the Council as a whole, and to us, the citizens of Baker City. In the recent past, council seats were vacant for a while as the Council sought to come to agreement on who would fill the seat. Thus, delaying a vote until all six were present is no hardship. A disservice has been done and sets a bad tone. Hopefully the Council members who felt the need to rush a vote will remember that Baker City needs a functional Council and that requires integrity, fairness, and a willingness to consider different perspectives. We are counting on you.
Suzanne Fouty
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.