Steve Culley’s letter to the editor about gun laws in the Jan. 17 edition of the Baker City Herald confirms what I’ve always thought about Steve.
Over the years Steve’s letters to the editor have impressed me as some of the most articulate I’ve ever read.
He has his own opinion about a subject and backs it up with research.
But he highlights the research that supports his opinion about the Second Amendment; like an attorney in a trial, he only presents evidence that benefits his/her client.
Steve writes nothing about the number of school shooting deaths of our most vulnerable citizens. Education Week reports for 2022:
• 51 school shootings with injuries or deaths.
• 140 people killed or injured in school shootings.
• 39 people killed.
• 32 students or other children killed.
• 7 school employees or other adults killed.
Another statistic: The United States has 22 times the rate of gun homicides compared with countries in the European Union.
Like many, I concluded years ago that this country has a huge problem with firearms.
So, Steve, what’s the solution?
It seems to me that, as a veteran who risked being killed in Vietnam, your right to have whatever arms and magazine capacities you wish, just perpetuates mass killings growing unimpeded like a runaway cancer in our society.
I’ll end on a personal note. I served eight years in the National Guard, but not one day in combat. Lucky me.
If Steve or anyone else wants to give me feedback, feel free to contact me by phone (541-523-6760) or via email (tubingen@eoni.com).
Gary Dielman
Baker City
