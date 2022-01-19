Baker County United (BCU) is known for its highly advertised attempt last fall to get property owners to withhold their November property tax payments, in order to coerce Baker County into defying state masking and vaccination mandates. The attempt failed miserably. BCU could not even get its own members to withhold their property tax payments, let alone the general public.
What else does the public know about BCU? I’ve tried to find out by visiting its website BakerCountyUnited.com. There you’ll read that BCU purports to represent “We the People.” BCU has commandeered that phrase from the first three words of the U.S. Constitution, which however refers to persons living in 1787. It certainly does not refer to BCU’s membership or anyone else living today.
Yet at public meetings BCU supporters repeatedly recite their mantra “We the People” “We the People” “We the People.” They tell our Baker County Commissioners that “We the People” are the ultimate authority in Baker County, therefore the Commissioners must do what BCU wants. And right now they insist upon adoption of a BCU-proposed Resolution, which, if passed, requires Baker County declare itself a “Constitutional County” and, in addition, requires that the County join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.
We can all agree that Baker County voters elected our Baker County Commissioners to represent ALL Baker County citizens, not just BCU supporters. So let’s count the numbers.
My rough estimate, given how few supporters showed up for BCU’s rally on Nov. 4, 2021, and at the recent Commission hearings on Dec. 15 and Jan. 12, is that BCU has about 150 supporters at most. By comparison, registered Baker County voters total about 13,000. Do the math and you discover that BCU with about 150 supporters is barely over 1% of the 13,000 registered voters.
BCU’s demanding that Baker County Commissioners adopt BCU’s Resolution is akin to “the tail wagging the dog.”
Given that fact, why are the Commissioners spending such an inordinate amount of time paying attention to the tail?
Gary Dielman
Baker City
